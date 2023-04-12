Bedford pensioner in warning after he was conned out of £4k in solar panel scam

Thankfully, his wife was able to stop the cheque in time

A Bedford pensioner is warning other households with solar panels to be wary of scammers after he almost parted with £4,000.

David Mitchell was first contacted by phone from a company claiming they had an arrangement to check his solar panels.

Don't fall for this scam if you own solar panels

The 86-year-old agreed for the man to come out to the house – but said when he visited, he didn’t even look at the panels, just the solar panel inverter.

The conman then showed Mr Mitchell a photo on his phone of a solar panel inverter and said it needed replacing at a cost of £4,000.

The pensioner said: “He showed me a photo of the inverter which showed a red light and an amber light. Not good news, he then proceeded to get me to sign up to buying a new inverter for £4,000.

"I stupidly gave him a cheque for £400 deposit."

If someone pressures you or contacts you out of the blue, it’s most likely a scam

Luckily for David, he had second thoughts and contacted his wife, who – believing the conman had tampered with the photo – stopped the cheque, called the firm and cancelled the contract.

Citizens Advice’s top five tips to stay safe when making your home more energy efficient:

Do your research. Before you buy anything, check the company or website you’re using. Read reviews on different websites, ask for references, verify the company’s details using external sources, and read any terms and conditions

Check certified schemes. When looking for a trader to use, check certified schemes that recommend traders, like TrustMark – the Government’s endorsed quality scheme

Get written quotes and a contract. Try to get quotes from at least three different contractors to help you decide if you’re getting a fair price

Pay with a secure method. Credit cards offer the most protection, followed by PayPal or debit card. If you’re paying for large home improvement works, see if you can pay in stages

