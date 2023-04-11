A Scandinavian chalet bungalow for sale in Bedford - what's not to love?
You can truly embrace the hygge lifestyle with this place
OK, Bedford might not be known for its deep fjords or steep mountains but you can buy your very own slice of Scandinavia with this fabulous chalet bungalow.
With its countryside views, this property is in a conservation area on a quiet no-through lane with access to the village church.
The bungalow – in Church End, Biddenham – has a guide price of £600,000 and is on the market with Michael Graham, Bedford – you can view the listing here on Rightmove
So what’s it got?
Well, there are double-height pitched ceilings galore, more wood panelling than you can shake a Viking sword at, four bedrooms, loads of fitted wardrobes, a kitchen/breakfast room plus a couple of reception rooms so you can truly embrace the hygge lifestyle.
So grab yourself a Nordic-style coffee and have a look around.