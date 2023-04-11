A Scandinavian chalet bungalow for sale in Bedford - what's not to love?

You can truly embrace the hygge lifestyle with this place

OK, Bedford might not be known for its deep fjords or steep mountains but you can buy your very own slice of Scandinavia with this fabulous chalet bungalow.

With its countryside views, this property is in a conservation area on a quiet no-through lane with access to the village church.

The bungalow – in Church End, Biddenham – has a guide price of £600,000 and is on the market with Michael Graham, Bedford – you can view the listing here on Rightmove

So what’s it got?

Well, there are double-height pitched ceilings galore, more wood panelling than you can shake a Viking sword at, four bedrooms, loads of fitted wardrobes, a kitchen/breakfast room plus a couple of reception rooms so you can truly embrace the hygge lifestyle.

So grab yourself a Nordic-style coffee and have a look around.

1 . Entrance hall The entrance hall has a cloaks cupboard and stairs to the first floor Photo: Michael Graham, Bedford Photo Sales

2 . Sitting room The sitting room has a feature brick fireplace with an inset gas fire and a double height pitched ceiling. Sliding doors lead to the conservatory Photo: Michael Graham, Bedford Photo Sales

3 . Garden room The garden room has glazed sliding doors to the rear garden as well as skylight windows Photo: Michael Graham, Bedford Photo Sales

4 . Kitchen/breakfast room The kitchen/breakfast room has windows and a door to the garden, and a partially glazed roof allowing in plenty of natural light. The modern oak units have Corian work surfaces with a breakfast bar, and there are Fired Earth wall tiles and a terracotta floor. Integrated appliances include two electric ovens, a gas hob with extractor over, a dishwasher and fridge/freezer Photo: Michael Graham, Bedford Photo Sales