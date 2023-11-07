'We're being ignored': Residents left "angry and frustrated" over plans for 5G mast at Bedford's Newnham Avenue

Over 200 residents object to it – but council says

Residents have spoken of how they feel ignored over a plans to have a 15 metre 5G mast in Newnham Avenue.

According to one resident Katherine Armitage, the majority of the people living in the Castle Road/Newnham area were unaware of the plans.

Residents protesting at Newnham Avenue

She said: “[They] were unaware and had no idea of this proposed mast, hadn’t seen the notice, didn’t know about the planning permission given, and considered the council’s so called ‘consultation’ for this eyesore, totally inadequate.”

But the council asserts it’s done everything by the book – and followed the relevant national legislation, so no “viable objection” can be made.

However, Ms Armitage says the lack of communication “has left residents angry and frustrated and feeling that they’ve not had the opportunity to have their say”.

She went on to say: “A few weeks ago one resident noticed a large drill and ground works being done on Newnham Avenue, she stopped and discovered that a monopole was due to be put up in three weeks.

"She alerted other locals and they decided to canvas their neighbours, door to door, via street Whatsapp groups and the local Castle Facebook group and found, in a few days, that there were over 200 residents who objected. They all signed a petition, there was a groundswell of opposition to the siting of this mast for various different reasons.”

And residents have even held a demo at the site.

But a Bedford Borough Council spokesperson said: “Prior approval for a new 5G ‘monopole’ has been granted by Bedford Borough Council in accordance with its standard procedures and the relevant national legislation.

"The council followed the correct process in terms of its public consultation and assessment of the application. The monopole met the conditions and criteria set out in the permitted development regulations for these types of electronic telecommunications apparatus, and so there was no viable objection that could be made.”

Ms Armitage added: “So, the voices of over 200 residents and rising, are being ignored by the council. This decision may be lawful but it is unpopular with the locals. Residents ask, is it more important that the character and charm of Bedford is preserved and that the councillors act as our public servants or, that big telecoms and our planning department work together to erect unwanted ugly monopoles around the town?