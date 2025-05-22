This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

House prices in one area have soared by 18 per cent, while elsewhere they have plummeted by up to 21 per cent

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

House prices in the UK have increased on average by 6.4 per cent in the last year

But prices in some areas have plummeted by up to 21 per cent, while in other parts of the country they have soared by as much as 18 per cent

The latest statistics show the house price ‘winners’ and ‘losers’

Prices in some parts of the UK, like North East Derbyshire, have soared, while in some of London's poshest neighbourhoods, including Kensington and Chelsea, they have plummeted | National World/Getty Images

The average home in the UK is now worth £271,000, with prices having risen by 6.4 per cent over the last year, new figures show.

The latest House Price Index, published by HM Land Registry this week, shows that prices rose by 1.1 per cent in the last month alone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But the data only covers the period up to March 2025, meaning it does not show the impact of stamp duty changes on the housing market.

The figures show a very different outlook depending on where in the country you live.

How have house prices changed, and what does the rest of 2025 hold in store?

Analysis by the online estate agents Purplebricks shows the big house price ‘winners’ and ‘losers’.

The biggest loser is the City of Westminster, in London, where £181,776 - or 20 per cent - has been wiped off the value of an average property over the last 12 months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The biggest winner is Redbridge, where house prices have increased on average by £44,807, or nine per cent, between March 2024 and March 2025.

The big losers include some of London’s poshest areas, like Kensington & Chelsea, while, in contrast, traditionally cheaper parts of the capital have seen big increases.

Other big winners include parts of Derbyshire, Nottinghamshire and Surrey.

Tom Evans, sales director at Purplebricks, believes house prices are likely to rise further this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “While the stamp duty changes that came into force from April 1 may not be felt quite yet, the prospect of more Bank of England base rate cuts will likely fuel demand and push up prices further this year - suggesting 2025 will be a strong year for the UK housing market.”

<

Of course, whether rising house prices in your area make you a winner or loser depends on whether you already own a house and are not looking to upsize.

But Robert Nichols, managing director of Purplebricks Mortgages, claimed that falling interest rates would help first-time buyers.

He said: “The downward trend in mortgage rates will fuel further interest in the market, meaning more for sale signs and more opportunities for that first foot on the ladder - making 2025 a great year for first-time buyers.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Below are the 10 biggest house price ‘winners’ and ‘losers’, based on how much property values have increased or decreased in the last year.

House price ‘winners’

Area Percentage increase in year to March 2025 Money gained Redbridge, London 9% £44,807 Sevenoaks, Kent 8% £44,417 North East Derbyshire 17% £43,470 Lewisham, London 9% £42,011 Shetland Islands 18% £41,799 Rushcliffe, Nottinghamshire 12% £40,822 Havering, London 9% £40,028 Mid Suffolk 12% £39,478 Merton, London 6% £39,329 Mole Valley, Surrey 7% £38,703

What can you get for your money?

This two-bedroom first floor maisonette in Redbridge, London, is listed for sale on Purplebricks for £450,000 | Purplebricks

In Redbridge, a two-bedroom maisonette with easy access to the Central, Victoria & Elizabeth lines is listed for sale on Purplebricks for £450,000.

In Sevenoaks, a ‘stylish’ one-bedroom flat near the train station is listed for sale on Purplebricks for £350,000.

And in Chesterfield, North East Derbyshire, a three-bedroom semi-detached house is listed for sale on Purplebricks for offers over £250,000.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This three-bedroom house in Chesterfield, North East Derbyshire, is listed for sale with Purplebricks for offers over £250,000 | Purplebricks

House price ‘losers’

Area Percentage decrease in year to March 2025 Money lost City of Westminster, London -20% -£181,776 Kensington and Chelsea, London -15% -£179,444 City of London -21% -£148,722 Hammersmith and Fulham, London -13% -£96,718 Islington, London -8% -£53,837 Camden, London -5% -£35,153 Cotswolds -7% -£29,711 Newham London -6% -£26,292 Inner London -3% -£18,513 Wandsworth, London -2% -£16,904

Do you have a house hunting story or tips to share? You can now send your stories to us online via YourWorld at www.yourworld.net/submit. It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.