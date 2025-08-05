Picture: Pixabayplaceholder image
Revealed: Here are Bedford's least popular areas to buy a house

By Clare Turner
Published 5th Aug 2025, 17:00 BST
You may remember a couple of weeks back when we featured the most popular areas to buy a house…

… well, fair’s only fair – what about the least popular areas, I hear you cry.

The bods at Online Marketing Surgery have teamed up with UPVC home renovation company Spray Vue to create a Popular Property Report, which ranks neighbourhoods in Bedford based on the amount of property sales year ending September 2024.

They use property sale data from the Office for National Statistics in Bedford between October 2023 & September 2024 – so it’s all technical stuff.

Here’s the link if you want to access Bedford’s most popular list

But … if you’re area is featured in this least popular one – fear not, as the statistics may just mean everyone is so happy, they’d never think of selling up and leaving.

This area had just 43 property sales in the year ending September 2024

1. Kempston North

Photo: Google

These two areas combined had 51 property sales in the year ending September 2024

2. Riseley & Sharnbrook

Photo: Google

This area had 53 property sales in the year ending September 2024

3. De Parys

Photo: Google

This area had 57 property sales in the year ending September 2024

4. Newnham

Photo: Google

