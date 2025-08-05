Revealed: Here are Bedford's least popular areas to buy a house

… well, fair’s only fair – what about the least popular areas, I hear you cry.

The bods at Online Marketing Surgery have teamed up with UPVC home renovation company Spray Vue to create a Popular Property Report, which ranks neighbourhoods in Bedford based on the amount of property sales year ending September 2024.

They use property sale data from the Office for National Statistics in Bedford between October 2023 & September 2024 – so it’s all technical stuff.

But … if you’re area is featured in this least popular one – fear not, as the statistics may just mean everyone is so happy, they’d never think of selling up and leaving.

1 . Kempston North This area had just 43 property sales in the year ending September 2024 Photo: Google

2 . Riseley & Sharnbrook These two areas combined had 51 property sales in the year ending September 2024 Photo: Google

3 . De Parys This area had 53 property sales in the year ending September 2024 Photo: Google