Revealed: Here are Bedford's most popular areas to buy a house

By Clare Turner
Published 23rd Jul 2025, 12:15 BST
Whether you’re working out if your area is on the up or you’re just having a nosey on Rightmove – properties and locations have always caught our eye.

The bods at Online Marketing Surgery have teamed up with UPVC home renovation company Spray Vue to create a Popular Property Report, which ranks neighbourhoods in Bedford based on the amount of property sales year ending September 2024.

They use property sale data from the Office for National Statistics in Bedford between October 2023 & September 2024.

Right, enough of all the technical stuff, have a looky-loo to see if your area makes the cut…

1. Bromham & Biddenham

2. Wilstead & Shortstown

3. Wyboston, Great Barford & Cople

4. Wootton & Stewartby

