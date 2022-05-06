New show homes unveiled at former RAF Cardington site in Bedford

Two new show homes have been unveiled on the former RAF Cardington site.
It’s part of a dual-branded site where Bellway and Ashberry Homes – both part of the Bellway group – are building 592 new homes.
Called New Cardington Gate and New Cardington Fields – there will be a collection of one and two-bedroom apartments and two, three and four-bedroom houses, with 60 homes provided as affordable housing.
Paul Smits, managing director of Bellway Northern Home Counties, said: “New Cardington Fields has proved to be a real success already with 17 new homes being purchased off-plan since the development launched in January, and a further 20 sold at New Cardington Gate.
“We are building a range of properties at New Cardington Fields and the Scrivener and Quilter types are a perfect example of the quality and high specification that are hallmarks of a Bellway home.”
Paul said: “People locally have a huge affection for the famous Cardington airship sheds which are Grade II listed buildings and still stand tall and proud. This development sits next to these much-loved landmarks and we are acutely aware of the responsibility to deliver a development which respects the heritage of the site.”
There is currently a selection of two, three and four-bedroom homes available to reserve, with prices starting at £250,000.
For more information about the new homes at New Cardington Fields, call the sales team on 01234 923909 or visit here
