New show homes unveiled at former RAF Cardington site in Bedford

Two new show homes have been unveiled on the former RAF Cardington site.

It’s part of a dual-branded site where Bellway and Ashberry Homes – both part of the Bellway group – are building 592 new homes.

Called New Cardington Gate and New Cardington Fields – there will be a collection of one and two-bedroom apartments and two, three and four-bedroom houses, with 60 homes provided as affordable housing.

Paul Smits, managing director for Bellway Northern Home Counties, and Aly Morehen, sales manager for Bellway Northern Home Counties, open the show homes at New Cardington Fields

Paul Smits, managing director of Bellway Northern Home Counties, said: “New Cardington Fields has proved to be a real success already with 17 new homes being purchased off-plan since the development launched in January, and a further 20 sold at New Cardington Gate.

“We are building a range of properties at New Cardington Fields and the Scrivener and Quilter types are a perfect example of the quality and high specification that are hallmarks of a Bellway home.”

Paul said: “People locally have a huge affection for the famous Cardington airship sheds which are Grade II listed buildings and still stand tall and proud. This development sits next to these much-loved landmarks and we are acutely aware of the responsibility to deliver a development which respects the heritage of the site.”

There is currently a selection of two, three and four-bedroom homes available to reserve, with prices starting at £250,000.

For more information about the new homes at New Cardington Fields, call the sales team on 01234 923909 or visit here