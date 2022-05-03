This home near Bedford School looks like something from the pages of House Beautiful

This Victorian villa is a beauty.

She’s a four double bedroom semi-detached house on a no-through road with easy access to the grounds of Bedford School.

Priced at £925,000, this property in Glebe Road is listed here on Rightmove with Michael Graham, Bedford

It’s been carefully restored, blending period characteristics with contemporary, and is very glossy magazine-worthy.

There’s a sitting room, dining room, kitchen, study – and bespoke garden room with access to the 70ft walled garden.

Upstairs, there are four double bedrooms – and there’s even a cellar. Let’s have a snoop around...

1. Entrance hall This room has a staircase to the first floor and stairs down to the cellar which has the potential for conversion

2. Sitting room This room - which measures 17ft 6in by 14ft - has an original marble fireplace with a raised hearth and open grate, and a deep bay window overlooking the front garden

3. Dining room This room - which measures 16ft 3in by 11ft 11in - has a feature fireplace and sash window

4. Kitchen/breakfast room The kitchen is fitted in a bespoke range of hand-painted farmhouse style cabinets with granite work surfaces and a sink and drainer