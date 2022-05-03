This home near Bedford School looks like something from the pages of House Beautiful

This Victorian villa is a beauty.
She’s a four double bedroom semi-detached house on a no-through road with easy access to the grounds of Bedford School.
Priced at £925,000, this property in Glebe Road is listed here on Rightmove with Michael Graham, Bedford
It’s been carefully restored, blending period characteristics with contemporary, and is very glossy magazine-worthy.
There’s a sitting room, dining room, kitchen, study – and bespoke garden room with access to the 70ft walled garden.
Upstairs, there are four double bedrooms – and there’s even a cellar. Let’s have a snoop around...