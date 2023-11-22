Neighbours demand answers from housing association after work grinds to a halt outside Bedford flats

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Neighbours are at their wit’s end after work to modernise Bury Court in Goldington ground to a halt.

Residents living nearby in The Copse said they were told work was on schedule to be completed in spring 2024 – but then it suddenly stopped.

Bury Court, Goldington

Neighbour Carol Parkin said: “We are now left with fenced off areas filled with building materials and great packs of lagging which is open to the elements. There is no protection in place and the fibres are blowing free. So much for a green environment."

Bedford housing association BPHA has confirmed the sub-contractor has gone into voluntary insolvency and the main contractor United Living (South) Ltd is in talks to find a replacement.

But Carol added: “The footpath leading from The Copse is overgrown – making it difficult for pedestrians to use mobility scooters and even prams. The whole site is a disgrace – even the area in front of the car park is now being used as a dumping ground for rubbish.

“There appears to be little or no clearing of the site and as for a finishing date we might as well whistle in the wind."

Work is being done to modernise the building

A spokesman for BPHA said: “Refurbishment works to Bury Court started in early 2023 to transform the exterior of the block and make significant improvement to its thermal performance. We were unfortunately informed at the end of September – by our main contractor United Living (South) Ltd – that the sub-contractor who was appointed to install new external insulation, rainscreen cladding and windows had gone into voluntary insolvency.