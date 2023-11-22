News you can trust since 1845
Bedford shoppers: Lidl in urgent food recall after plastic found in chocolate

Stores have pulled the item after making the discovery
By Clare Turner
Published 22nd Nov 2023, 12:36 GMT
Lidl in Perkins RoadLidl in Perkins Road
Lidl has withdrawn Fin Carré White Chocolate after pieces of plastic were found in the product.

In a joint statement with the Food Standards Agency (FSA), a store spokesman said: “If you have bought the above product do not eat it. Instead, return it to the store from where it was bought for a full refund. Any customers with queries or concerns can contact Lidl Customer Services on 0203 966 5566 or [email protected].”

The recall affects the 100g pack size with a best before date of October 16, 2024. No other Fin Carré products are affected, says Lidl.

The nearest Lidl stores are in Lurke Street, Rope Walk, Perkins Road, and Ridge Road.

