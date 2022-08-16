Last chance to buy a house at Biddenham development

The final houses at housebuilder Vistry Group’s St Mary’s location in Biddenham have been released for sale.

The housebuilder is delivering 247 properties under the Linden Homes brand across two phases of the development off St James’ Way – and the last houses being built are now available to reserve.

The five-bedroom detached Attingham at Vistry Group’s St Mary's location in Biddenham

The first phase of 129 homes was completed in 2020, and construction is nearing the final stages in the second phase, which will bring an additional 118 homes to the area.

The remaining homes for sale at St Mary’s comprise a choice of large family-size four and five-bedroom detached properties.

Hannah Dorner, senior sales manager for Vistry East Midlands, said: “These are the final properties available to buy at St Marys, making this the last opportunity for people to secure a new home with us here.

“The five-bedroom Fletcher has a wealth of space across three floors, featuring an open-plan kitchen/dining room which leads through double doors into the living room, plus a separate study that’s ideal for studying or working from home.

“On the first floor, there’s a spacious master bedroom which has its own dressing room and en suite shower room, as well as two further bedrooms and a family bathroom, while the top floor has two double bedrooms and an additional shower room.”