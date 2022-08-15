This 4-bed house is our Property of the Week (Picture courtesy of Cooper Wallace, Bedford)

This Bedford house for sale even has its own outdoor swimming pool

It’s a Grade II listed beauty on the town’s outskirts

By Clare Turner
Monday, 15th August 2022, 5:25 pm

Oh, this house is what dreams are made of – especially with this hot weather.

The Grade II listed 17th century home not only has a pool but it’s got a private patio area and an outside pizza oven. That’s the summer party sorted.

Situated in Renhold – just on the outskirts of Bedford – it’s on the market with Cooper Wallace, Bedford, priced £975,000.

As well as the main house – which has oodles of character features – there’s a self-contained annexe on the grounds.

It even has a recognised address, separate to the main house. Let’s have a gander …

You can also view the property on Rightmove

1. Kitchen

The newly fitted kitchen/breakfast room is ideal for entertaining

Photo: Cooper Wallace, Bedford

2. Lounge

This room measures 22ft 10in by 14ft 1in

Photo: Cooper Wallace, Bedford

3. Snug

This room measures 14ft 8in by 14ft 1in

Photo: Cooper Wallace, Bedford

4. Bedroom one

This bedroom measures 16ft by 9ft 6in

Photo: Cooper Wallace, Bedford

