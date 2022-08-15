This Bedford house for sale even has its own outdoor swimming pool

Oh, this house is what dreams are made of – especially with this hot weather.
The Grade II listed 17th century home not only has a pool but it’s got a private patio area and an outside pizza oven. That’s the summer party sorted.
Situated in Renhold – just on the outskirts of Bedford – it’s on the market with Cooper Wallace, Bedford, priced £975,000.
As well as the main house – which has oodles of character features – there’s a self-contained annexe on the grounds.
It even has a recognised address, separate to the main house. Let’s have a gander …
Page 1 of 3