Here are just some of the best flats for sale in Bedford right now

Let's face it, not everyone can afford a house - and, more importantly, not everyone *wants* to buy a house.
You may be single, not interested in starting a family - or buying a flat might just suit your lifestyle.
And - on the plus side - as well as being less expensive, flats are considered to be safer than a house.
With lower maintenance costs, they often have the advantage of being decorated with better finishes too.
So what's the Bedford market like at the moment?
Well, there's plenty to choose from - and with the help of Zoopla - here's a selection at different prices.
Let's have a nosey.