Here are just some of the best flats for sale in Bedford right now

And there's plenty to choose from

By Clare Turner
Friday, 15th October 2021, 4:05 pm

Let's face it, not everyone can afford a house - and, more importantly, not everyone *wants* to buy a house.

You may be single, not interested in starting a family - or buying a flat might just suit your lifestyle.

And - on the plus side - as well as being less expensive, flats are considered to be safer than a house.

With lower maintenance costs, they often have the advantage of being decorated with better finishes too.

So what's the Bedford market like at the moment?

Well, there's plenty to choose from - and with the help of Zoopla - here's a selection at different prices.

Let's have a nosey.

1. Chaucer Road, Bedford - £150,000

This 1-bed flat has a long lease and is chain free

Photo: William H Brown - Bedford

2. St Michael's Road - £165,000

This 1-bed ground floor flat has communal parking

Photo: William H Brown - Bedford

3. King Alfred Way - £200,000

This 2-bed ground floor flat has an en suite to the master bedroom

Photo: Taylor Made

4. Palgrave Road - £150,000

This 1-bed maisonette has a private entrance and allocated parking at the front

Photo: Hollands Smith

