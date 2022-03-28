Fancy buying a manor house where Bedford's John Bunyan was imprisoned?
There's more bedrooms than you can shake a stick at
OK, this house isn't actually in Bedford but let's face it, who wouldn't fancy being lord or lady of the manor?
Just drive down the A6 to Harlington and you'll find this beauty.
It's on the market listed here with Savills, with a guide price of £2,250,000
Harlington Manor - in Station Road - is a Grade II* listed detached period property dating back to the late 14th century.
King Charles II stayed in the 1670s; and most famously, Bedford's very own John Bunyan - he of Pilgrim's Progress - was interrogated and imprisoned here in 1660.
But enough about the history, what else has this gorgeous house got to offer?
Well, part of Harlington Manor is being run as a very successful high end bed and breakfast retreat.
There's also 11 bedrooms, six bathrooms and five reception rooms. So, not much then.....