Bedfordshire homes increased £29,160 in value over the last year

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Homes in Bedfordshire have seen a £29,160 bump in value after an eight per cent rise over the last year, according to this month’s House Price Index.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The average home in the county is now worth £359,999 - and with a Universal theme park set to be built in the area, property prices may yet rise further.

The analysis by online estate agents Purplebricks can reveal the exact places where property values have increased both this month and also year on year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The news arrives as property owners across the UK see the value of their homes increase by an average of £13,000 in the 12 months from February 2024 to February 2025.

The average home in Bedfordshire is now worth £359,999

The average UK property rose by 5.4% for the year however there was no monthly increase from January 2025, according to today’s report from the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

The lack of monthly house price change from January to February this year reflects a period just two months before stamp duty changes came into force at the start of April.

Despite the price boom, there is still hope for Brits wanting a first foot on the property ladder, according to MD of Purplebricks Mortgages Jo Pocklington who points out average prices are still well below the £300,000 stamp duty threshold for first-time buyers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Homeowners in the leafy stockbroker belt town of Sevenoaks in Kent have the most to celebrate today. Properties there rose 11% year-on-year equating to around £57,718. This means the average home is now worth £534,430.

Windsor and Maidenhead saw the second biggest house price bump, with values seeing an annual 9% rise, worth £50,963, and giving properties an average price tag of £599,560.

Homeowners across the UK have seen a strong rise in property value with a rise on average in homes this month compared to last year.

In the last calendar year, from February 2024, the average home increased property prices by over five per cent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

House prices in England saw an annual change of 5.3%, making the average property worth £291,640.

Welsh homes continue to go from strength to strength with another strong showing as the average property price in Cymru increased from last year to £207,382, a rise of 4.1%.

Properties north of the border in Scotland witnessed an annual increase of 5.7% which meant that the average property is now worth £185,870.

Tom Evans, sales director at Purplebricks Estate Agency said: “Everyone’s a winner. Another year-on year price rise is fantastic news for UK homeowners in today’s house price index. We here at Purplebricks are confident that prices will continue to surge in 2025.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jo Pocklington, managing director of Purplebricks Mortgages said: “First time buyers should not be spooked by house price rises, even in the wake of this month’s stamp duty hike.

“The average UK home is still comfortably below the £300,000 stamp duty threshold meaning first time buyers have plenty of places to choose from - even including some London boroughs.

“And, lenders are already reducing rates on fixed-rate mortgages in anticipation of another Bank of England base rate cut, on the back of uncertainty sparked by US tariff turmoil.”