Bedford couple celebrate moving day in style with surprise proposal

Getting the keys to a new home is always a day to remember, but it was doubly special for one Bedford couple who got engaged on the same day.

Jamie Walker got down on one knee to surprise his girlfriend Gianna Sinha with a marriage proposal when she walked into the kitchen of their new Linden Homes property at Vistry Group’s St Mary’s location in Biddenham.

He said: “I was so nervous, I could not sleep the night before. I knew that this day was more important than just collecting the keys. The sales advisors even came to help me decorate the kitchen on their days off in preparation for the engagement.

Jamie Walker and Gianna Sinha

“I arrived at the house first, then I called Gianna to tell her we had the keys. As she walked into the kitchen, I got down on one knee and proposed.”

Gianna, 26, a finance analyst, and Jamie, 32, a business consultant, had spent two years saving for a deposit while living with their parents in Bedford and Flitwick.

The couple bought three-bedroom detached house off plan, which meant they could choose the finishing touches to their home as it was built, and were handed the keys in May.

Gianna said: “Before we moved in, we met our neighbours on Instagram. We get along really well – they are a young couple like us.”