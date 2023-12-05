Queen's Park community café in Bedford offering free tea, coffee, and biscuits

There’s also home-cooked food to buy and takeaway options

Here are the dates a new community café in Queen’s Park will be open.

Called Café Connect, it’s open every other Wednesday during term time from 12.15-2.15pm, at the community centre in Marlborough Road – and offers food, friendship, and fun for all the family.

Each fortnight visitors can try a range of free craft activities, access support and advice, and use free wifi and charging points.

The future dates are: December 13; January 10; January 24; February 7; February 28; April 17; May 1; May 15; June 5; June 19; July 3; July 17.

The cafe is run by volunteers who make home-cooked food to buy at low cost, with takeaway options available – just remember to bring an empty container. There is also free tea, coffee, and biscuits.