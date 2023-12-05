News you can trust since 1845
Queen's Park community café in Bedford offering free tea, coffee, and biscuits

There’s also home-cooked food to buy and takeaway options
By Clare Turner
Published 5th Dec 2023, 15:23 GMT
Here are the dates a new community café in Queen’s Park will be open.

Bedford Today last week revealed how a new hub café had reopens following requests from public

Called Café Connect, it’s open every other Wednesday during term time from 12.15-2.15pm, at the community centre in Marlborough Road – and offers food, friendship, and fun for all the family.

Bedford mayor Tom Wootton at the opening of Café ConnectBedford mayor Tom Wootton at the opening of Café Connect
Each fortnight visitors can try a range of free craft activities, access support and advice, and use free wifi and charging points.

The future dates are: December 13; January 10; January 24; February 7; February 28; April 17; May 1; May 15; June 5; June 19; July 3; July 17.

The cafe is run by volunteers who make home-cooked food to buy at low cost, with takeaway options available – just remember to bring an empty container. There is also free tea, coffee, and biscuits.

Bedford Borough Council’s Family Hubs has worked with housing association BPHA and the Faith In Queen’s Park group to establish the café.

