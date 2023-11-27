News you can trust since 1845
BREAKING

Queen's Park Hub Café reopens in Bedford following requests from public

It will offer warm meals and advice from Impakt, Citizens Advice Bureau and the NHS
By Clare Turner
Published 27th Nov 2023, 12:01 GMT
Updated 27th Nov 2023, 12:01 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The Queen’s Park Café Hub in Bedford has reopened after a successful stint as a warm hub earlier this year.

Open fortnightly during term time, the BPHA hub will offer warm meals and refreshments at affordable prices and Impakt, Citizens Advice Bureau and the NHS will be give free advice.

Visit here for more information on opening dates and times

Roberto Bosco, from AB Fruits, Richard Hill, BPHA chief executive, and Rosetta at the hubRoberto Bosco, from AB Fruits, Richard Hill, BPHA chief executive, and Rosetta at the hub
Roberto Bosco, from AB Fruits, Richard Hill, BPHA chief executive, and Rosetta at the hub
Most Popular

Resident Safina said: “I volunteer at the hub and approach it with passion and 100% commitment. It benefits us in a number of ways, whether mentally, emotionally or socially and it really boosts our confidence and self-esteem.”

BPHA’s chief executive, Richard Hill said: “It is wonderful to see and feel the community spirit as you walk into the hub. People in and around Queen’s Park will now have access to important local services in the heart of their community.”

The Queen’s Park Hub is one of a number of BPHA community-led hubs.

Related topics:BedfordNHS