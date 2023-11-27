Queen's Park Hub Café reopens in Bedford following requests from public

It will offer warm meals and advice from Impakt, Citizens Advice Bureau and the NHS

The Queen’s Park Café Hub in Bedford has reopened after a successful stint as a warm hub earlier this year.

Open fortnightly during term time, the BPHA hub will offer warm meals and refreshments at affordable prices and Impakt, Citizens Advice Bureau and the NHS will be give free advice.

Roberto Bosco, from AB Fruits, Richard Hill, BPHA chief executive, and Rosetta at the hub

Resident Safina said: “I volunteer at the hub and approach it with passion and 100% commitment. It benefits us in a number of ways, whether mentally, emotionally or socially and it really boosts our confidence and self-esteem.”

BPHA’s chief executive, Richard Hill said: “It is wonderful to see and feel the community spirit as you walk into the hub. People in and around Queen’s Park will now have access to important local services in the heart of their community.”