Here are just some of Bedford's pubs to make Camra's latest Good Beer Guide

Well, the Campaign for Real Ale (Camra) has just released its latest Good Beer Guide – and quite a few of our beloved pubs have made the cut.

The guide, which lists 4,500 of the best pubs across the UK, is the definitive beer drinker’s guide – and it’s on sale here

Information is collated by thousands of volunteers and almost 20 pubs in Bedford and the surrounding area are featured this time around.

Unfortunately, Camra won't let us reveal all the pubs included – you'll have to buy the guide to see the full list – so here are just 10 to wet your whistle. Cheers.

1 . Castle, Bedford This Newnham Street "lively town pub" is convenient for the Bedford Blues rugby ground. It offers lunches and light evening meals. There's even a guesthouse behind the pub with five en-suite bedrooms

2 . Devonshire Arms, Bedford Affectionately known as The Devvy, this pub in Dudley Street, bar has bare floorboards and an open fire, while there is a separate rear bar. Beer and cider festivals are held twice a year, and North Beds Camra even named it Town Pub of the Year 2022 and 2024

3 . The Pilgrims Progress, Bedford A former furniture store (who remembers Perrings in the 70s?), this Midland Road pub has been extensively remodelled and is divided into five distinct areas on the ground floor. It attracts a wide age range and even has a hotel upstairs

4 . The Wellington Arms, Bedford The Welly - where else would you find it but Wellington Street - has been a key part of the real ale scene for many years. It sources beers from different breweries and boasts a selection of Belgian beers. North Beds Camra Pub of the Year 2023