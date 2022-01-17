Free vegan nuggets for ONE DAY ONLY at Bedford Burger King

Here's some good news if you are persevering with Veganuary - or are indeed if you're a vegan - but you'd better be quick.

We've all heard the joke - what did the vegan say when they ate a plant-based chicken nugget? No harm because no fowl (LOL).

Well today (Monday, January 17), there's most definitely no fowl as Burger King in Harpur Street and Interchange Retail Park, is giving away free vegan nuggets.

You can claim free nuggets for one day only

There's only one catch (isn't there always?) - to get your four nuggets you've got to spend £10 or more today and today ONLY.

These golden nuggets have been developed by The Vegetarian Butcher and are Vegan Society certified. Made from soy and plant proteins only, they are made to taste and look exactly like their meat originals.

Each order comes with a Vegan Society certified Sweet Chilli Dip to create the ultimate dunk combo.