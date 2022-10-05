Don't forget, Bedford Beer & Cider Festival is now on
It’s a little smaller than previous years
By Clare Turner
Wednesday, 5th October 2022, 3:57 pm
- 1 min read
The much-loved Bedford CAMRA Beer & Cider Festival returns to the Corn Exchange today (Wednesday) until Saturday (October 8).
Running in the town every autumn since 1978 – apart from during the height of the pandemic in 2020 – it will be simpler and slightly smaller this year and there will be no live entertainment.
Most Popular
Opening times are 4-11pm today (Wednesday), noon to 11pm Thursday to Friday and noon to 9pm on Saturday.
Admission before 4pm Thursday to Saturday is £3; and after 4pm is £4 today, £5 on Thursday, £6 Friday and £4 Saturday.