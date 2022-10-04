Gorgeous Bedford pub conversion goes on the market
The former Swan dates back to the 16th century
By Clare Turner
Tuesday, 4th October 2022, 5:25 pm
Who remembers The Swan in Elstow?
The pub only closed about 11 years ago and has since had new life breathed into it, becoming a four double-bedroom home.
And what’s more, the Grade II listed 16th-century property is on the market with Michael Graham, Bedford, priced at £825,000 – you can view it on Rightmove here
It’s been fully refurbished while retaining many traditional features including fireplaces and exposed beams.
The sitting/dining room has the former pub’s oak entrance doors and upstairs, two of the bedrooms have dressing rooms and en suites. Noice.
Let’s give it the once over, shall we – it’s pretty Stella (geddit?)
