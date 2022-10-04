Gorgeous Bedford pub conversion goes on the market

Who remembers The Swan in Elstow?

The pub only closed about 11 years ago and has since had new life breathed into it, becoming a four double-bedroom home.

It’s been fully refurbished while retaining many traditional features including fireplaces and exposed beams.

The sitting/dining room has the former pub’s oak entrance doors and upstairs, two of the bedrooms have dressing rooms and en suites. Noice.

Let’s give it the once over, shall we – it’s pretty Stella (geddit?)

1. Sitting room/familyroom This room measures 36ft 9in by 13ft 1in Photo: Michael Graham, Bedford Photo Sales

2. Dining room This room measures 19ft 5in by 12ft 8in Photo: Michael Graham, Bedford Photo Sales

3. Family room The house has many traditional features including fireplaces and exposed beams and timbers Photo: Michael Graham, Bedford Photo Sales

4. Kitchen/breakfast room This room measures 20ft 6in by 18ft 7in and also boasts a utility room Photo: Michael Graham, Bedford Photo Sales