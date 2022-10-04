News you can trust since 1845
This 4-bed house is our Property of the Week (Picture courtesy of Michael Graham, Bedford)

Gorgeous Bedford pub conversion goes on the market

The former Swan dates back to the 16th century

By Clare Turner
Tuesday, 4th October 2022, 5:25 pm

Who remembers The Swan in Elstow?

The pub only closed about 11 years ago and has since had new life breathed into it, becoming a four double-bedroom home.

And what’s more, the Grade II listed 16th-century property is on the market with Michael Graham, Bedford, priced at £825,000 – you can view it on Rightmove here

It’s been fully refurbished while retaining many traditional features including fireplaces and exposed beams.

The sitting/dining room has the former pub’s oak entrance doors and upstairs, two of the bedrooms have dressing rooms and en suites. Noice.

Let’s give it the once over, shall we – it’s pretty Stella (geddit?)

1. Sitting room/familyroom

This room measures 36ft 9in by 13ft 1in

Photo: Michael Graham, Bedford

2. Dining room

This room measures 19ft 5in by 12ft 8in

Photo: Michael Graham, Bedford

3. Family room

The house has many traditional features including fireplaces and exposed beams and timbers

Photo: Michael Graham, Bedford

4. Kitchen/breakfast room

This room measures 20ft 6in by 18ft 7in and also boasts a utility room

Photo: Michael Graham, Bedford

