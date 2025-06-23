Council considering plan for new 24-hour drive-thru coffee shop in car park of Bedford supermarket

Site location Screenshot applicant's Planning and Retail Statement. Photo: LDRS

Bedford could get a new 24-hour drive-thru coffee shop if plans are approved with 16 electric vehicle charging points to boot.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bedford Borough Council has received a planning application for a drive-thru coffee shop with electric vehicle charging facilities to be built in the Morrisons car park on Ampthil Road.

The applicants said their proposal represents a “complementary use which can not only support linked trips but can operate independently of the existing Morrison’s supermarket”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Also, the installation of 16 electric vehicle chargers will support “the area’s transition to cleaner transportation, reducing carbon emissions and improving air quality in the local area.

They said the proposed facility will be “comparatively small scale” and will be “complementary” to what is an established existing retail destination, “similar to the Costa drive-thrus at the St Johns and Interchange Retail Parks and the Starbucks drive-thru at Goldington Road”.

The application form states that the applicant has not been the sole owner of the land for more than 21 days, but the “requisite notice” has been given to the landowner.

More information can be found on the council’s planning portal, reference 25/01178/FUL.

The overall consultation expiry date is Tuesday, July 15, 2025.