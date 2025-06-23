Council considering plan for new 24-hour drive-thru coffee shop in car park of Bedford supermarket
Bedford Borough Council has received a planning application for a drive-thru coffee shop with electric vehicle charging facilities to be built in the Morrisons car park on Ampthil Road.
The applicants said their proposal represents a “complementary use which can not only support linked trips but can operate independently of the existing Morrison’s supermarket”.
Also, the installation of 16 electric vehicle chargers will support “the area’s transition to cleaner transportation, reducing carbon emissions and improving air quality in the local area.
They said the proposed facility will be “comparatively small scale” and will be “complementary” to what is an established existing retail destination, “similar to the Costa drive-thrus at the St Johns and Interchange Retail Parks and the Starbucks drive-thru at Goldington Road”.
The application form states that the applicant has not been the sole owner of the land for more than 21 days, but the “requisite notice” has been given to the landowner.
More information can be found on the council’s planning portal, reference 25/01178/FUL.
The overall consultation expiry date is Tuesday, July 15, 2025.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.