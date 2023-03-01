Brewpoint gives Bedford customers money back vouchers to spend at the taproom

You just have to prove you live in the town

Brewpoint is giving Bedford customers money back vouchers to help celebrate the 500th brewery tour since its opening in 2020.

You can spend them at the taproom when you book a brewery tour.

Brewpoint

The independent and family-owned Bedford brewery will be adding more tour slots from the beginning of this month to coincide with its #LoveBedford campaign.

So how does it work?

Well, if you live in Bedford, you’ll be offered 25% of your money back to spend in the taproom when you buy a brewery tour for £20.

The 90-minute session starts by a member of our brew team showing you around the state-of-the-art brewery, along with walking you through the process involved to make its award-winning craft beer, finishing with an exclusive tasting session of six, third pint pours.

To receive this offer, residents must show proof of Bedford address at the end of the tour to redeem a voucher.

Vouchers will be offered to all tours booked in March and redeemed before May 31.

Jonny Kirkham, head of sales and brand marketing at Wells & Co, said: “The Wells family have been brewing in Bedford in some guise or other since 1876 and we hope the local community will come and see us and enjoy learning about our deep connection with the town.