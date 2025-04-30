Universal: Prime Minister thanks Bedford mayor for helping get project over the line
He told the mayor, Tom Wootton, that Universal Destinations and Experiences praised the council for helping get the project over the line.
In the letter, the PM said: “I want to thank you and your team for your efforts in securing the Universal Destinations and Experiences investment into Bedford.
"The company has championed the role of Bedford Borough Council in helping to land this investment, operating with great professionalism and integrity over the past couple of years.
“This is a landmark investment deal for the UK, one of the largest in many decades, and will transform the local, regional and national economy.
“As we advance to the next phase of this project, I encourage you to continue working in close partnership with central Government departments. I look forward to visiting the park as it starts to take shape and transforms the future of Bedford and its surrounding communities.”
The mayor said he was proud to receive the letter and added: "This is one of the largest foreign direct business investment deals into the UK in decades, set to transform the local, regional and national economy.
"We look forward to continuing our close partnership with the Government, local partners, and Universal as this exciting project takes shape."
