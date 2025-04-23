"I couldn't sleep for two days": Bedford MP jokes about keeping Universal announcement secret

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Mohammad Yasin revealed how he had a couple of sleepless nights over the Universal announcement for Bedford.

The Bedford & Kempston MP was speaking to Lift Hills and Spills – home of theme park, travel and attractions vlogs – as part of its Coaster Conversations on YouTube.

In the interview, Mr Yasin admitted Universal got him to sign an NDA (non-disclosure agreement), meaning he had to keep shtum about the project in public, save from raising questions at PMQs.

And before the news we’d all been waiting for was made public earlier this month, the MP admitted to becoming something of an insomniac.

He said: "Honestly, I couldn't sleep for two days – I knew two or three days before that it was going to be announced and I could not wait. It was really good."

Not only will the new Universal Studios theme park bring an estimated £50 billion boost to the economy, creating around 28,000 jobs across creative, hospitality and construction industries – there’ll also be guaranteed jobs once it’s up-and-running.

Mr Yasin told Lift Hills and Spills there will be 8,000 jobs once the park opens for park staff – with 80% of them going to local people.

The park will be constructed on the former brickworks site in Kempston Hardwick – with an opening date of 2031.

Artist rendering issued by Universal Destinations & Experiences of the first Universal theme park in Europe, and inset, Bedford MP Mohammad Yasin (Picture: Universal Destinations & Experiences)

But will our MP be at the front of the queue when it opens?

"I haven't been on a rollercoaster for a long time. I'm looking forward to jumping on it... with some cabinet members, maybe."

And he even quipped that he and culture secretary, Lisa Nandy, were joking that maybe a rollercoaster could be named after him.

Beaming from ear to ear, Mr Yasin was waxing lyrical about the “once in a generation" opportunity, which he said was smooth sailing with Universal from the get-go.

"Not even once did someone say to me there was a hurdle we needed to overcome. The whole Government was very keen to get it over the line."

Mr Yasin even claims one of the reasons Universal chose Bedford was – would you believe – because of our weather.

He said: “Bedford is a unique place. Universal actually told me that Bedford weather is the best in the United Kingdom. I always knew this but now it's been confirmed. They've put the stamp on it so that's very good."

And he added: “I’m over the moon. A dream has come true. It’s a fantastic project for all the region, especially my constituency of Bedford – and 94% plus of constituents who participated in the survey – they are very happy as well.”

