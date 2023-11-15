Just take a look at this: Bedford amateur photographer wins award for photo of his daughter

“I've enjoyed photography ever since receiving my first disposable camera in the late 90s”

Brilliant, isn’t it?

And we’re not the only ones who think so as the British Photography Awards have just given this picture the Critically Judged Overall Award, no less.

John's award-winning picture of his daughter (Picture: John Plummer)

The man behind the camera is John Plummer, of Marston Moretaine – and he caught this image of his daughter on a family trip to London.

The 34-year-old said: “On the way to visit Battersea Power Station, my daughter decided to sit on the escalator going up to the main foyer of the underground station. As she turned her head to look up I grabbed a quick opportunistic shot before she changed her posture.”

John attended Friday’s awards – at The Dorchester in London’s Park Lane – after being shortlisted in the 'street' category, but was surprised to be praised by the judges.

He said: “I've enjoyed photography ever since receiving my first disposable camera in the late 90s.

"The first few rolls of film were taken on a family holiday in the French Vendée – and I still have these photos.

"In the last few years I really started embracing macro and invertebrates in particular, whilst still enjoying landscapes, street, portraiture and some aerial perspectives with drones.”

And he’s not going to rest on his laurels either.