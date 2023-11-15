Just take a look at this: Bedford amateur photographer wins award for photo of his daughter
And we’re not the only ones who think so as the British Photography Awards have just given this picture the Critically Judged Overall Award, no less.
The man behind the camera is John Plummer, of Marston Moretaine – and he caught this image of his daughter on a family trip to London.
The 34-year-old said: “On the way to visit Battersea Power Station, my daughter decided to sit on the escalator going up to the main foyer of the underground station. As she turned her head to look up I grabbed a quick opportunistic shot before she changed her posture.”
John attended Friday’s awards – at The Dorchester in London’s Park Lane – after being shortlisted in the 'street' category, but was surprised to be praised by the judges.
He said: “I've enjoyed photography ever since receiving my first disposable camera in the late 90s.
"The first few rolls of film were taken on a family holiday in the French Vendée – and I still have these photos.
"In the last few years I really started embracing macro and invertebrates in particular, whilst still enjoying landscapes, street, portraiture and some aerial perspectives with drones.”
And he’s not going to rest on his laurels either.
The amateur photographer – who by day is a visual coordinator – plans to enter a few images into this year's Wildlife Photographer of the Year awards, so watch this space.