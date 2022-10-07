Here are the most popular baby names in Bedford right now

The most popular baby names in Bedford have been revealed.

Figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) show 14 newborns were given the name Olivia last year – making it top of the list for girls again.

And for boys – Muhammad and Oliver were the favourites, with 17 babies in the area each given the names.

A new born baby grasps her mother's thumb

Across England and Wales, Noah became the most popular boys' name, knocking Oliver down to second place following an eight-year reign.

Meanwhile, Olivia remained the top pick for baby girls, ahead of Amelia and Isla.

New entries to the top 100 names nationally included Lara, Beatrice and Sara for girls, and Blake, Brody, Kai, Rupert, Tobias and Nathan for boys.

