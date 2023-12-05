Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It’s here – the new bumper Poundland has finally opened its doors. Christmas on a budget is sorted as the store takes up residence in the space vacated by Tesco in Midland Road

Our friends at Love Bedford shared this video (see above) so you can take a butcher’s at the new shop. And as you can see, not only are there gifts galore and Christmas deccies – there’s also a clothing range from Pep & Co, as well as a chilled and frozen food section.

The news didn’t get the best reaction on social media, with one person saying: “What exactly is there to proud of here, it’s a Poundland.”

While another said: “This it, we have to rave about a new Poundland in Bedford. Guess it’s better than being empty.”