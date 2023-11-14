Countdown to the big day as Bedford prepares to switch on the Christmas lights

There’s a whole host of events in town

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

If you haven’t already noticed, it’s almost Christmas.

But don’t worry, if you’re not yet in the mood as a whole host of events in the town are about to change all that.

The Christmas lights are being switched on in Bedford on November 25 and in Kempston on November 26

Mark your calendars as the Christmas light switch on happens in Harpur Square on Saturday, November 25 at 5pm when the new mayor Tom Wootton will do the honours.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Before that – between noon and 6pm – there’ll be live music from artists including Lissie Allsopp, dance performances, food and a seasonal market.

Plus free Christmas Crazy Golf in Silver Square and you can have your photo taken in the Christmas Snow Globe.

Obviously the big man himself – Santa – will be making an appearance at the Harpur Centre.

And don’t forget, there’s free parking at Allhallows Multi-Storey Car Park for up to four hours every week until February. While Sundays are free all day.

Advertisement

Advertisement

And not to be outdone, Kempston will be switching on its lights at the Saxon Centre the following day – on Sunday, November 26 at 5pm.

Between noon and 6pm there will be stalls, food and entertainment.

The following weekend – December 2 and 3 – there’ll be the Very Merry Bedford Christmas Market Weekender.