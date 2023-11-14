Police warning after conman tricked shopper in Bedford's Waitrose and stole her bank card

Did you see anyone acting suspiciously in the car park?

Police are warning shoppers after a member of the public had their bank card stolen in an elaborate scam.

Around 12.30pm on Saturday, November 4, a woman was approached by a man outside the Waitrose supermarket in Goldington Road, Bedford.

He told her someone had hit her car while she was inside shopping and showed her the back of the vehicle.

But when she got back home, the woman noticed her bank card missing from her bag, which had been on the passenger seat.

The conman subsequently used it to withdraw money from her account.

A police spokesman said: “We are following a number of lines of enquiry, including CCTV, and ask anyone who may have information that could support our investigation to call 101 or report it online quoting reference 40/59918/23.