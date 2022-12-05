Bedford trolley dash winner scoops sackful of Christmas goodies from QD

Well, that’s Christmas sorted for one lucky winner.

Rebeca from Bedford won a trolley dash with discount retailer QD – and in 60 seconds, managed to scoop a festive haul worth £214.89.

She whizzed through the aisles and stacked her trolley full of lights and decorations.

Rebeca piled her trolley high

QD ran a competition for its reward card holders, with shoppers entered into the draw every time they bought something in-store during October.

Cheryl Reeve, manager at QD Bedford, said: “We were delighted to welcome Rebeca for her Christmas trolley dash.

"The team here all cheered her on as she stacked her trolley full of goodies. With so much in our Christmas department this year, it was hard to choose what to go for.

