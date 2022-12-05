Want to know when your bin will be collected over the festive period? Well, you’re in luck.

Bedford Borough Council says the changes will start on Christmas Eve (Saturday, December 24). Collections will return to normal on Monday, January 9, 2023.

Advertisement

The council is also encouraging residents to recycle more of their waste over Christmas by squashing items, such as cardboard boxes, meaning there is room in bins to recycle over the festive period.

Bedford Christmas bin collections

Councillor Charles Royden, portfolio holder for environment, said: “Be sure to check the updated schedule by visiting our website to make sure you don’t miss a bin collection over the Christmas holidays.

“We always see an increase in household waste over the festive period so please be sure to recycle as much as you can – additional recycling can be placed in a clear sack or cardboard box and placed next to your recycling bin.”