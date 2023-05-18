It took more than a few rain showers to dampen the spirits of the Tibbs Dementia Community when they celebrated the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla.

After a last-minute change of venue from outdoors at Mowsbury Park in Bedford to indoors at St Andrew's Church Hall, they turned out in force.

Advertisement

Advertisement

For the marathon afternoon of entertainment lined up, over 150 people showed up from across Bedfordshire in their bank-holiday best, complete with crowns, Union Jack waistcoats and flags.

A capacity crowd from across Bedfordshire at the Tibbs Coronation Party

Once everyone was seated and tucking into their wonderful Coronation platters, The Da Capo String Ensemble, under the baton of the day's Music Maestro, Jeni Melia, kicked off the Tibbs ‘Music 4 Coronation’ party, with a tribute to Faulty Towers and a rousing James Bond Medley.

With everyone getting into the coronation spirit, the singing began with a selection of songs for the British Isles including O’ Danny Boy and Bread of Heaven.

They were followed by the Tibbs regular music makers, Andy, Geoff, Joy, Pauline and Sue, providing well over an hour of pop covers and dance hall classics on a host of different instruments.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The fun continued, with everyone up and dancing to some British favourites like Sweet Caroline and Don’t Stop Me Now and rounding off the afternoon Tibbs raised the roof with a some ‘Last Night of the Proms’ renditions of Jerusalem, Rule Britannia and Auld Lang Syne.