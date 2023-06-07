Park life then and now: Can you help Historic England's modern day project with a picture of Bedford Park?

You can upload a photo next time you visit

What an amazing picture of our historic and beautiful Bedford Park.

Historic England has dug this out from its archives – which includes historic public park postcards from the Nigel Temple Collection – to celebrate 40 years of protecting historic parks and gardens all over the country.

And it wants you to help update its park life perspective with a contemporary view of this historic landscape.

A Nigel Temple Postcard Collection showing a tree lined path through Bedford Park

Called the Missing Pieces Project, you can add your unique picture which Historic England hopes will help add a new perspective to our historic parks.

WHAT YOU HAVE TO DO

Click on the location marker to find a link to the Parks and Gardens Register entry, including a postcard from the Nigel Temple Collection

Take a photo of the same view the next time you visit

Rachel Prothero, Historic England head of content, said: “The Nigel Temple Collection of postcards gives us a wonderful snapshot of a moment past in some of the beautiful parks and gardens to be found across the country. We’d love for people to add their photographs of the same locations so we can see how these cherished landscapes look today and add to their story.”

