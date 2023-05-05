Life-size King Charles and Queen Camilla part of coronation-themed yarn-bomb in Wixams

A life-size Charles and Camilla are part of a coronation themed yarn-bombing at a new Southern Cross development in Wixams.

Royal guests at a new housing development have come over a bit sheepish.

Developer Barratt and David Wilson Homes donated the yarn to the newly-established Wixams Yarn Bombers group, which has decorated the Southern Cross community to celebrate the coronation of King Charles III.

Charles and Camilla feeling a bit woolly. Image by Steve Baker SGB Photography Ltd.

The display includes a number of impressive features, including life size figures of Charles and Camilla, royal guards, and red, white and blue bunting.

Deb Bowman and Jane Hirst at Wixams Yarn Bombers, said: “We have thoroughly enjoyed this challenge and would like to thank those at Barratt and David Wilson Homes for their continued support. This has been our biggest display since starting the group last year and we would like to express our gratitude to everyone involved and hope that the Wixams Community have enjoyed our work throughout the past year.”

Alison Raine, Sales Director at Barratt and David Wilson Homes Northampton, said: “It is important to us to support community groups at our developments, and it is great to hear how many residents have joined the Yarn Bomb group. The display is extremely impressive, and we would encourage anyone in the area to call by and take a look!”

The Wixams Yarn Bombers have created a number of displays at the development, including for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, Armed Forces Day, Christmas, Valentine’s Day, Mother’s Day, St Patrick’s Day and St George’s Day.

Keeping guard. Image by Steve Baker SGB Photography Ltd.