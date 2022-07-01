Following vandalism at All Saints Church, Central Bedfordshire Council has been forced to install fencing and warning signs.

The historic 11th century church and monument in Ridgmont has become completely unsafe and is actually protected by law.

The area is also being patrolled by Bedfordshire Police who are also investigating the damage.

All Saints Church in Segenhoe

A spokesman for the council said: “To protect the building and keep the site safe, we have put up security fencing and warning signs to prevent entry until further notice.

“We apologise for the inconvenience, but public safety is paramount.”

The council is also working closely with Historic England.

All Saints Church, at Segenhoe was the parish church of Ridgmont until November 1855 when the new church in the High Street was consecrated.

The fences at All Saints Church