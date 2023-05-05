Elvis, a Cavalier King Charles Spaniel will be among 100 cavaliers parading as part of the Coronation celebrations

An Ampthill puppy will be having a brush with stardom when he takes part a coronation parade with the famous Chelsea Pensioners.

Elvis, a Cavalier King Charles Spaniel which are originally named for King Charles II who had three spaniel companions, will be among 100 cavaliers parading in Chelsea as part of the Coronation celebrations.

The event in London’s Royal Borough is courtesy of the Royal Hospital’s Chelsea Pensioners who will also be parading in honour of the new King.

Elvis undergoes a dress rehearsal.

Five-month-old Elvis, complete with a union jack dickie bow, will be joined by his dog mum and dad, George and Lisa from Ampthill.

The couple were immediately drawn to the pup, who, as the only black and tan coloured among the litter, they describe as ‘beautiful’.

George, who works as an antiques dealer in London, said: “He’s probably going to be the youngest one there and because he’s a little puppy, he gets excited whenever he goes anywhere. I work in London and sometimes bring him in to help me at the antique shop, but he’s never been through Chelsea before. I think he’ll be really excited to see all the other cavaliers as well.

“He’s a very good boy and behaves himself nicely on walks so hopefully he’ll be just as well behaved there!”

Happy family - Elvis with his pooch parents Lisa and George.

Despite his young age, the coronation is not Elvis’ first brush with fame. The pup was also recently featured in a video shoot by the Connaught Hotel, whose royal connections include King Charles himself, after staff put out a call out for the kingly canines.

The secret shoot involved some 15 cavaliers, romping joyously about the hotel staircase which features a painting of a black and tan cavalier – very similar to Elvis.

George described the scene: “They were put in a taxi together and then they were bounding up and down the stairs and having photos with porters. They were so excited and had to be plied with treats and toys. It was absolute chaos!”

The Chelsea Pensioners are retired British soldiers residing at the Royal Hospital Chelsea.

Elvis making his modelling debut at the Connaught Hotel.