Archaeology shop pop-up in Bedford to show discoveries during dig at A428 Black Cat

An archaeology shop pop-up in Bedford this month will feature real archaeological artefacts from the dig at the Black Cat.

As MOLA (Museum of London Archaeology) make more and more discoveries during the A428 Black Cat to Caxton Gibbet scheme, it thought it was high time to share some of them with the public.

The free event is being hosted at The Higgins Bedford on March 16 from 11am-4pm and you’ll also get the chance to chat to specialists working on the finds.

From left, an Iron Age ladder and a prehistoric flint arrowhead found on the A428 (©MOLA)

Visitors can have a go at ancient basket weaving and brooch making – and get a chance to see the past come to life through an immersive VR experience.

Cat Gibbs, community engagement officer at MOLA, said: “The excavations along the A428 have been providing incredible insights into the way of life and wider landscape in this part of Britain over 2,000 years ago. We’re really looking forward to sharing these with the public and inspiring local people with the discoveries being made on their doorstep.”