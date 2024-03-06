Archaeology shop pop-up in Bedford to show discoveries during dig at A428 Black Cat
An archaeology shop pop-up in Bedford this month will feature real archaeological artefacts from the dig at the Black Cat.
As MOLA (Museum of London Archaeology) make more and more discoveries during the A428 Black Cat to Caxton Gibbet scheme, it thought it was high time to share some of them with the public.
The free event is being hosted at The Higgins Bedford on March 16 from 11am-4pm and you’ll also get the chance to chat to specialists working on the finds.
Visitors can have a go at ancient basket weaving and brooch making – and get a chance to see the past come to life through an immersive VR experience.
Cat Gibbs, community engagement officer at MOLA, said: “The excavations along the A428 have been providing incredible insights into the way of life and wider landscape in this part of Britain over 2,000 years ago. We’re really looking forward to sharing these with the public and inspiring local people with the discoveries being made on their doorstep.”
Since excavations began in the summer of 2021, archaeologists have uncovered a patchwork quilt of small farming settlements and other agricultural features dating mainly from the Iron Age (800 BC – AD 43) to the Roman period (AD 43 – AD 410). Discoveries include some of the largest Iron Age roundhouses ever found in Britain, evidence of early beer and wine making, and even the possible remains of an ancient feast. Archaeological investigations on the project are set to conclude in Summer 2024.