Samsons Academy Charity, based in Bedford, and Meaningful Education Practice, of Houghton Regis, are leading the way with an innovative project called Band of Brothers - Men Heal.

The BBC is currently filming the documentary, We Are England, which will focus on suicide Intervention and prevention and follows the training being provided to local barber shops, men’s groups and local businesses.

The Band of Brothers - Men Heal initiative, is a two-day course which promotes intervention platforms and practices around self harm and suicide.

The new BBC documentary is to be aired later this year

The idea behind the concept is that barbers can build relationships of trust and open communication with their clients and members of the community. Training can support barbers and others to identify signs and symptoms of mental health difficulties, to provide support, understanding and signpost to further help and support where required.

The programme also follows the Moliterno family who are currently participating in the training and who are raising awareness around the devastating effects of loss on families and suicide prevention.

Meaningful Education CIC has been working in partnership with Samsons Academy for more than six years and recently launched their new coaching and talking therapy practice, providing professional practitioner support via a range of talking therapies, mental health support and education.

The BBC are due to complete filming in two weeks’ time with the programme due to air later this year.

Anyone interested in training email [email protected] or visit their website www.samsons-academy.org