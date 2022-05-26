Bedfordshire's Cadets, Scouts and Guides appealing for volunteers as more than 1,000 children on waiting lists

The Scouts, Guides and Cadets have revealed that they are desperate for volunteers – with around 1,000 girls on the Bedfordshire Girlguiding waiting list alone.

Many of the uniformed organisations will be attending town carnivals and festivals over the next few months to try and recruit some more volunteers.

Nigel Taylor, chairman of Bedfordshire Youth United said: “During the pandemic, all our organisations lost some members. However, with the lifting of restrictions, we have seen the numbers of children and young people wanting to join rise and we are looking for volunteers to give these young people opportunities to grow and develop.”

Bedfordshire Youth United

The ten uniformed organisations are Air Cadets, Army Cadets, Boys Brigade, Fire and Rescue Cadets, Girlguiding, Girls Brigade, Police Cadets, Scouts, Sea Cadets and St John Ambulance.

He added: “There are great opportunities to work with young children from age four and upwards or to work with teenagers. What we can guarantee is that you will have a great deal of fun as a volunteer and you will be proud seeing those young people develop new skills.”

Promoting teamwork, the Scouting website states: “Have a think about some of the benefits of teamwork. It’s likely that it all boils down to the same thing: ‘If you want to go fast, go alone. If you want to go far, go together.’

"This fundamental merit applies to all group activities, from sports and media to the government and the business world.”