Retired Bedford mother-of-two to take part in gruelling 120-mile ultramarathon

A retired mother-of-two is set to take on “the biggest challenge of her life” at the world’s first luxury ultramarathon.

Sian Slater, from Bedford, will run 120 miles across the west coast of Scotland next month as part of the inaugural Highland Kings Ultra - dubbed “the most luxurious and exclusive event of its kind”.

The former property investor will cover 30 miles per day, which combines the ultimate challenge with the best in comfort and luxury.

Sian Slater, from Bedford

Aside from the gruelling challenge, which includes a 10,000ft ascent from Glencoe to the Isle of Arran, Sian and other entrants will benefit from extravagant aftercare.

It will include butler service, food prepared by Michelin star-winning chef, champion athlete and sports nutritionist Alan Murchison, onsite masseurs, hydrotherapy pool, speedboat transfers and a purpose-built athletes’ lounge.

Sian said: “I am really looking forward to it. I had been looking to take part in an ultramarathon for some time. When I read about the Highland Kings Ultra I just thought ‘this is it. This is the one.’

“It will be the biggest challenge of my life, but I can’t wait to get started.”

The Highland Kings Ultra

She added: “I absolutely adore the west coast of Scotland. It is going to be awe inspiring.”

Sian has previously completed several endurance events, including the Berlin Marathon.

The 58-year-old said: “I have been camping in several countries and completed standard marathons, but the support and luxury twist delivered by the Highland Kings event really appealed to me.

Sir Ranulph Fiennes

“Some people prefer the wildness of roughing it and running through the night. That’s absolutely fine, but I’m not sure that I would ever do that. The thought would terrify me. It is very much horses for courses.”

She added: “This isn’t just about the four days. This is a seven-month journey for me. We have been receiving training by some of the best in the business in preparation for the event. I have been getting input from people who really know what they are doing.

“I am looking forward to being in the best athletic shape of my life and I am going to give it my all to complete.”

Sian has been training for seven months with some of the biggest names in the sport, including reigning world champion ultrarunner Jon Albon, sports hydration and fuelling expert Precision Hydration and the Porsche Human Performance centre at Silverstone.

The event will culminate with a gala dinner hosted by legendary explorer Sir Ranulph Fiennes at the historic Brodick Castle on Arran.

Matt Smith, ex-Special Forces operative and Primal Adventures founder, said: “Participants will be pushed to their absolute limit during the day, but they will get the chance to relax and enjoy a range of the finest festivities and activities each night.

“The Highland Kings Ultra will combine the physical and mental challenges of an ultramarathon with the ultimate in luxury and extravagance.