Bedford Hospital relaxes visiting times and maternity services

Bedford Hospital has relaxed it’s visiting times.

The move affects adult inpatient wards and maternity services.

However, bosses have warned restrictions could change at short notice if it becomes unsafe to continue.

Bedford Hospital

In a statement on its website the hospital said: “The trust recognises and values the contribution that visiting provides to our patients’ wellbeing and recovery.”

In adult inpatient wards, two visitors per patient are now allowed.

However, the following rules apply:

One visit for one hour each day by two close family contacts or people important to the patient is now allowed (visits each day from different people will not be permitted)

If the patient has Covid they will not be able to have visitors except in special circumstances

Visitors with Covid or with someone in their household with Covid will not be allowed to visit

Visiting slots will still need to be pre-booked

Facemasks to be worn at all times

Children will not be able to accompany an adult visiting on the adult wards

As for maternity services, two birthing partners per woman are now allowed on the delivery suites.

Visiting slots are now:

8am-9.30pm – birth partners only

3-5.30pm – two visitors per woman (this includes the birth partner)

7-8.30pm – two visitors per woman (this includes the birth partner)