Reopened Forester's Arms gets top marks in Bedford's latest food hygiene scores
But three venues need ‘major improvement’
If you’re eating out in Bedford – or if you’ve ordered a takeaway – no-one wants an upset stomach.
Well, fear not, as our friends at the Food Standards Agency have released the latest hygiene ratings.
And it’s good news for the newly reopened Forester’s Arms, in Union Street, which is the only business to get five out of five out of the list.
However, three venues – a pub, a restaurant and a takeaway – didn’t fare so well and scored one out of five.
Businesses are given a rating from 0 to 5 which means:
5 – hygiene standards are very good
4 – hygiene standards are good
3 – hygiene standards are generally satisfactory
2 – some improvement is necessary
1 – major improvement is necessary
0 – urgent improvement is required
RATED 5
The Foresters Arms, Union Street, Bedford – rated on September 6
RATED 4
The Sun Inn, Grange Road, Felmersham – rated on August 5
Sandy's Shop, Harpur Street, Bedford – rated on August 9
Katmandu Kitchen, Bedford Road, Great Barford – rated on August 19
Costa, Midland Road, Bedford – rated on August 24
Belvedere Taste of Poland, Newnham Street, Bedford – rated on August 26
RATED 3
Pat's Plaice, Bedford Road, Wootton – rated on July 28
Cod Father, Church Lane, Bedford – rated on August 4
Coriander, Tavistock Street, Bedford – rated on August 18
Mangal BBQ, Springfield Centre, Kempston – rated on August 19
Courtside Cafe, Riverside Lawn Tennis Club, Goldington Road, Bedford – rated on August 22
RATED 1
The Three Tuns, Main Road, Biddenham – rated on July 28
Spicy Grill, Midland Road, Bedford – rated on August 16
The Fat Pizza/The Fat Burger, Ampthill Road, Bedford – rated on August 23