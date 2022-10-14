Reopened Forester's Arms gets top marks in Bedford's latest food hygiene scores

If you’re eating out in Bedford – or if you’ve ordered a takeaway – no-one wants an upset stomach.

Well, fear not, as our friends at the Food Standards Agency have released the latest hygiene ratings.

The Forester's Arms

And it’s good news for the newly reopened Forester’s Arms, in Union Street, which is the only business to get five out of five out of the list.

However, three venues – a pub, a restaurant and a takeaway – didn’t fare so well and scored one out of five.

Businesses are given a rating from 0 to 5 which means:

5 – hygiene standards are very good

Advertisement

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker

4 – hygiene standards are good

3 – hygiene standards are generally satisfactory

2 – some improvement is necessary

Advertisement

1 – major improvement is necessary

Businesses are given a rating from 0 to 5

0 – urgent improvement is required

RATED 5

Advertisement

The Foresters Arms, Union Street, Bedford – rated on September 6

RATED 4

The Sun Inn, Grange Road, Felmersham – rated on August 5

Sandy's Shop, Harpur Street, Bedford – rated on August 9

Advertisement

Katmandu Kitchen, Bedford Road, Great Barford – rated on August 19

Costa, Midland Road, Bedford – rated on August 24

Belvedere Taste of Poland, Newnham Street, Bedford – rated on August 26

RATED 3

Advertisement

Pat's Plaice, Bedford Road, Wootton – rated on July 28

Cod Father, Church Lane, Bedford – rated on August 4

Coriander, Tavistock Street, Bedford – rated on August 18

Mangal BBQ, Springfield Centre, Kempston – rated on August 19

Advertisement

Courtside Cafe, Riverside Lawn Tennis Club, Goldington Road, Bedford – rated on August 22

RATED 1

The Three Tuns, Main Road, Biddenham – rated on July 28

Spicy Grill, Midland Road, Bedford – rated on August 16

Advertisement