The Red Lion, in Stevington

Bedford boutique hotel takes on two new managers

The building has been fully refurbished as well

By Clare Turner
Monday, 10th October 2022, 12:27 pm

The Red Lion in Stevington has taken on a new general manager and head chef.

Freya Foster and Rebecca Lobo plan on bringing their fresh ideas to the running of the hotel, restaurant, and pub.

Having both worked in hospitality for many years, Rebecca’s background and experience is within five-star hotels and rosette-awarded restaurants.

Whilst Freya has experience in improving customer experience and operations within hotels and restaurants.

Owners FK Inns have refurbished the building and the boutique hotel boasts the Palm, Zebra and Pineapple rooms, The Hideout, Summerhouse and the Apartment as well as two self-catering cottages.

Andrew, from FK Inns, said: “This is an exciting time for the Red Lion Boutique Hotel, we have lovingly restored the restaurant, pub and bedrooms and now it’s time for Freya and Rebecca to put in their experience, making the Red Lion truly something special for Bedfordshire.”

The Restaurant at the Red Lion

The bedrooms have been refurbished to a high standard

Expect quality beds, fine pure white linen and en suite shower rooms stocked with luxury products

The exquisitely designed bedrooms, combine contemporary colonial interiors with cosy home comforts:

