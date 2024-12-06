Petition hopes to save Bedford ambulance 999 call centre from threat of closure

A petition to save Bedford ambulance 999 call centre from risk of closing has been started.

The emergency operations centre in Hammond Road, which is run by East of England Ambulance Service Trust, could close affecting around 150 jobs.

News about the future of the site was first announced in September when the Trust said it was considering three options which included closure, repurposing or refurbishment.

The Trust stated "constraints" of the Hammond Road building "made it very difficult to bring to modern control room standards" – but added that no decisions had yet been made.

Kyle Walker, who works as an emergency ambulance dispatcher for the 999 service from Hammond Road, said workers were really worried for their jobs and had organised a petition to help save the centre from closure.

The petition, which has the backing of Bedford MP Mohammed Yasin, has so far reached 1,200 signatures.

Kyle said: “Recently we were informed that they are looking to close the site here in Hammond Road at the risk of well over 150 jobs.

"Obviously we are concerned for our jobs but the real concern is we run the operation which covers Hertfordshire, Bedfordshire and West Essex culminating in over 1,000 years’ experience that can’t be replaced if these areas passed on to a control room in Chelmsford Essex and another in Norwich.

“The skill level we have is incredible and the local knowledge gained is invaluable to ensuring we are able to respond to 999 calls as efficiently as possible.

"We’re concerned there will be fewer ambulances in the areas we cover and that people of Bedfordshire and Hertfordshire will ultimately suffer and get an even worse 999 service than they already get due to the excessive demand and underfunding we have to deal with.”

Kyle described cases only this week of delays of two hours on category 2 calls for people suffering strokes and cardiac related problems as well as 12-hour-plus delays for category 3 calls for incidents such as welfare checks or falls. “This could be our parents or grandparents we’re talking about being advised of 12-hour delays and left on the floor and immobile,” he added.

The East of England Ambulance Service Trust runs three emergency operations centres in Bedford, Chelmsford and Norwich.

Bedford MP Mr Yasin, is so concerned about the centre’s future has vowed to write to Wes Streeting, the Secretary of State for Health. He said: “I made the point that the uncertainty is very stressful for staff, particularly at this time of year when Christmas is approaching and the demands on the service will be at their highest.

“I am not convinced that closing down the best performing hub in the EEAST, with the loss of skilled and dedicated staff will lead to better outcomes for patients. Quite the opposite – the service is already hugely overstretched and underperforming with wait times for call pick ups and ambulances well below where they need to be.

“Despite being the smallest hub, Bedford picks up the highest number of calls. Any closure will therefore have a big impact on the wider region.”

Neill Moloney, EEAST CEO said: “We understand this is a worrying time for our staff who work in Bedford Emergency Operations Centre.

“We want to make clear no decision has been made and we are still exploring all options for the future of our Emergency Operations Centres.

“We are engaging widely with staff and stakeholders prior to any decision. If any significant changes are proposed then this will be subject to a period of consultation so that everyone can have their say.”

Trade union Unison said it would "strongly oppose any proposal that puts workers jobs at risk".