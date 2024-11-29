Plans to close 999 call centre in Bedford 'not acceptable' says council as it calls for ambulance trust to stay in town
This followed a unanimous vote on a Labour Group motion during this week’s night’s Full Council Meeting (Wednesday, November 27).
Councillor Fouzia Zamir Atiq (Cauldwell), presented the motion on behalf of the Group, and as the chair of the Chair of the Health Overview & Scrutiny Committee.
“My fellow councillors on that committee are very concerned to hear of plans to close the Emergency Operations Centre in Bedford and believe we should do everything we can to retain a centre in Bedford borough, and get this issue resolved as soon as possible.
“These are skilled jobs, and the local knowledge of the diverse workforce would be lost if calls were taken in Norwich or Chelmsford.
“Very few of the staff presently employed in Bedford would be able to commute to or transfer to these locations.
“The motion… calls for all options to be explored to retain this vital service within the borough.”
Councillor Martin Towler (Conservative, Riseley), the portfolio holder for neighbourhoods and communities: health and wellbeing, said the issue is connectivity “within the place”.
“I don’t know how we can help them with their connectivity and where we can find them a different place to go,” he said.
“The decision hasn’t been made yet, but we need to talk about it and try and bring it forward, because it will be devastating for 200 people.”
Councillor Dean Crofts (Lib Dems, Kingsbrook) said: “This is a bad decision if they do go ahead, as councillor Towler says they haven’t made the decision yet.
“But they also haven’t created a business plan of how it’s actually going to work.
“We have asked for that business plan to come back to the council to justify any decision that they do take.
“But this is going to be bad for staff and we believe it’s going to be bad for residents.
“It means there’s only going to be two of these call centres in the whole of East Anglia, and there’ll be nothing in the west of [this] region.
“So we will be relying on people in Chelmsford and Norwich to direct our ambulances to our residents, which I don’t think is acceptable.”
Councillor Graeme Coombes (Wixams and Wilstead), said the Conservative Group supported the motion as it was “absolutely the right thing to do”.
“I was speaking to somebody in Wixams the other day who used to work there, and apparently the working conditions inside are not great,” he said.
“I don’t know if we’ve got spare space in Borough Hall, I know we’re looking to find additional people, this might be something we can do to assist with this,” he said.
All those members eligible to vote voted in favour of the motion.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.