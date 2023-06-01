New care home for teenagers and young adults with learning difficulties and autism proposed in Bedford

The application also includes a “small” extension to provide access and means of escape for a loft conversion

Additional care and support for teenagers and young adults with autism could be coming to Bedford – if planning is approved.

Bedford Borough Council has received a planning application to change the use of Little Park Farm, Hawk Drive, into a care home offering supported accommodation and respite facilities for teenagers and young adults with learning difficulties and autism.

The site

The applicants said the existing Farm House is “ideal” to convert into a residential home, and only some “minor” interior alterations are required.

The application also includes a “small” extension to provide access and means of escape for a loft conversion providing additional accommodation to enable the home to cope with an increase in demand for its services.

There is an existing pond on the site which will remain to offer habitat for wildlife, however this area will be fenced off for safety reasons.

The grounds will be re-landscaped to provide a “stimulating” garden and could be opened (occasionally) to the local community.

The applicants said their proposal would “not have any adverse effect” on the countryside and locality, and would not be detrimental to the existing community.

More information can be found on the council’s planning portal, reference 23/01129/MAF.