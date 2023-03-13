Theatre recovery areas are currently being used to bed patients due to increased admissions

Bedford Hospital is urging residents to use its services wisely over the coming days.

Bedfordshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust is seeing significant levels of demand and with junior doctors currently on strike until on Thursday (March 16), Bedford Hospital says it’s working to protect emergency care for those who need it most.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Bedford Hospital

Cathy Jones, deputy chief executive of Bedfordshire Hospitals NHS Trust, said: “We have seen a higher than usual number of admissions across our two hospital sites since Friday, which means that we have had to expand into areas of the hospital which are not designed to support inpatients.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"For instance, we are currently using our endoscopy unit and theatre recovery areas to bed patients which puts pressure on our staff.

“With industrial action taking place over the next three days and our services already under significant pressure, I am concerned that current levels of admissions could lead to services being overwhelmed.

“We are urging residents in Bedfordshire and Luton to choose their services wisely, so we can concentrate on delivering critical, life-saving care.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Cathy added: “NHS 111 call centres are fully operational and although longer call response times are expected, calls will be answered and help, and advice will be provided. People who need non-urgent care should first seek help from NHS 111 online.”

Patients should only call 999 if it is a medical or mental health emergency, when someone is seriously ill or injured and their life is at risk.

Ambulances will still be able to respond in these situations, but this may only be where there is an immediate risk to life. There will be fewer ambulances on the roads during industrial action, with the NHS prioritising those with life-threatening needs.

Advertisement

Advertisement

NHS 111 and 999 call-handlers will be available to provide advice on whether there are circumstances where a visit to hospital is necessary.