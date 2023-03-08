Easter party to help Bedford mum pay for cancer care not available on the NHS

The event takes place next month

Organisers of an Easter party complete with raffle and an Easter egg hunt are hoping to help a Bedford mum diagnosed with cancer.

Darina Gray was first told she had breast cancer in April 2019 – at the age of 26 – just eight weeks after the birth of her second baby.

And despite undergoing a double mastectomy, intense chemo and multiple surgeries AND being given the all-clear in December 2019, she was told the cancer had returned in January 2022.

This time, it had spread to her liver, bones and lymph nodes. Last month, we revealed Darina's oncologist has found a treatment – possibly her last hope of getting the cancer under control

However, it’s unavailable on the NHS and Bickels Yard Cafe is raising funds to help her.